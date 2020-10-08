'Long Covid': NHS England to spend £10m on clinics

An estimated 300,000 people experiencing Covid-19 symptoms that last longer than a month

Around £10m is to be spent on a network of NHS clinics across England for people with ‘long Covid', a condition in which the symptoms of coronavirus can last for months.

Research by King's College London last month showed that up to 60,000 in UK were suspected of suffering from prolonged Covid-related ailments for more than three months, with an estimated 300,000 people reporting symptoms lasting for longer than a month.

According to the NHS, medical evidence and patient reports suggest that around 10% of Covid patients are suffering for more than three weeks after infection, with symptoms ranging from breathlessness, chronic fatigue, ‘brain fog', anxiety and stress.

Yesterday, NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens announced that £10m is to be invested this year in additional local funding towards the creation of ‘long Covid' clinics across England.

Sir Simon said the network will be a core element of a five-part package of measures to boost NHS support and complement existing primary, community and rehabilitation care. The others include NICE guidance on a ‘long Covid' definition by the end of October; online rehab service ‘Your Covid Recovery'; National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) funded research on ‘long Covid' and a NHS England Long Covd taskforce.

The clinics offering post-Covid services will provide joined up care for physical and mental health, with patients having access to a physical assessment, which will include diagnostic testing, to identify any potential chronic health issues; a cognitive assessment, to assess any potential memory, attention, and concentration problems; a psychological assessment, to see if someone is suffering potentially from depression, anxiety, PTSD, or another mental health condition.

Patients could also then be referred from designated clinics into specialist lung disease services, sleep clinics, cardiac services, rehabilitation services, or signposted into IAPT and other mental health services, NHS England said.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: "While this is still a relatively new virus, we are learning more about Covid with every passing week. It is now clear that ‘long Covid' can have a major impact on the lives of a significant minority of patients weeks or months after they have contracted the virus. So just as the NHS quickly put in place specialist hospital care for acutely ill Covid patients at the start of the pandemic, now we must respond sensitively and effectively to these new patient needs."

Professor Chris Brightling, respiratory medicine and consultant respiratory physician, University of Leicester and UHL NHS Trust, said: "Following Covid-19 infection, some people have persistent and debilitating symptoms including fatigue and breathlessness known as ‘long Covid. Sufferers need a coordinated approach to their care and rehabilitation so this proposed plan is most welcome.

"'Long Covid' research studies are essential in understanding the reasons for the variable consequences of the disease to identify those at risk and to test new treatments."

The new services will follow the launch of the ‘long Covid' clinic at University College London Hospital earlier this summer where they have treated over 900 people with ‘long Covid' symptoms.