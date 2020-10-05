Mental wellbeing support top priority for SMEs

Mental wellbeing is most sought-after benefit among smaller firms, research shows

A quarter of UK SMEs are keen to introduced mental wellbeing support within the next six months, according to research from WorkLife, which showed it is the most offered benefit by smaller businesses.

The study showed that 30% currently offer it, through avenues such as guidance on how to manage stress, followed by payroll savings and cycle-to-work schemes which are being provided by 27%.

Health and fitness discounts, such as gym membership and yoga classes and discounted health insurance and services, such as dental care, were third most popular, being offered by 24% of firms surveyed.

The least popular benefits are free financial guidance and shopping discounts, which are offered by just 23% of SMEs.

Rob Marshall, managing director of WorkLife, said: "Returning to work hasn't meant returning to normality, not for struggling small businesses anyway. And it certainly hasn't for their workers, with so many taking a financial hit and now facing continued worries surrounding job security.

"Particularly now, employers have a vital role to play in supporting their workers mental and financial wellbeing. Employee benefits have become about so much more than pensions and insurances, but the fact is even offering simple and low-cost features like guidance on managing stress, mental health or retail discounts can give an important helping hand in times like these. Benefits like free financial advice, while currently among the least currently implemented, can go even further to helping ease some of the financial and mental stresses people will be facing right now."

Barriers?

The statistics, form WorkLife's Small Business Monitor, which is based on research carried out by 3Gem among 750 senior financial and HR decision makers in UK SME companies with five to 250 employees, showed that the biggest barrier to SME respondents offering employee benefits was a perception that they were too small to offer such schemes, with 36% citing this view, and a further 31% believing such benefits were too expensive.

The cost to the business was the most important factor for firms considering implementing a benefits package (82%), closely followed by the need for benefits to be easy for employees to access (80%).

Marshall added: "As we move through the pandemic and beyond, employees will remember how their employer supported them at the time they needed it most. The new Job Support Scheme, while welcome for employers, has potential to increase the financial strain for certain employees. With businesses needing to lean on their staff more than ever, shouldn't their most valuable asset have someone to turn to when times get tough?"

"While it's encouraging to see so many SMEs wanting to boost their employees' mental and financial wellbeing, misconceptions surrounding accessibility mean good intentions are as yet not always translating into concrete benefit decisions across the board. As an industry we must do more to raise awareness of the options available to this section of the market, or else small businesses will never stand a chance of levelling up with their larger counterparts."