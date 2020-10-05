UK workforce feels supported despite increased pressure

Majority of employees feel that colleagues and line managers are being considerate of mental wellbeing

A study of 3,614 employees from Bupa and Business in the Community (BITC) has suggested that the UK workforce is feeling more emotionally supported by employers.

Three quarters (76%) felt that colleagues have been considerate of their mental health and more than two-thirds (69%) said the same about line managers.

This is despite the impact of Covid-19 putting additional strain on UK workers, with 41% of employees saying they have experienced poor mental health related to work in the past year (up from 39% in 2019), with more than half (51%) putting it down to pressure at work. More than a third (35%) said workload, long hours and not taking enough leave had contributed.

Worryingly, three in 10 (30%) employees affected by poor mental health admit to telling nobody about it, up from 2019 (27%). However 58% of workers now feel that their line managers have communicated well during the pandemic. Yet only 37% of CEOs and boards are deemed considerate by employees, indicating more needs to be done.

Louise Aston, wellbeing director at business in the Community, said: "It is hard to believe that, despite the terrible effects of COVID-19 on all of our lives, employees finally feel that they are getting the support they need from their places of work. As we face the impending threat of a second lockdown, we need companies to keep stepping up for their employees."

Mark Allan, commercial director for UK insurance at Bupa, said: "The pandemic has increased the urgency for organisations to develop wellbeing strategies that promote positive mental health, particularly as workforces are dispersed across the country, workloads are changing, and job security is uncertain for many. Therefore, it's encouraging to see so many employers have risen to the challenge, and potentially limited the mental health impact of what has been an enormously disruptive six months for organisations and their people.

"Yet it's clear that gaps remain, and employees are feeling pressure from workload, long hours, and lack of annual leave. With local lockdowns already in place and potential for further measures, business leaders need to address these challenges quickly and ensure they are creating a supportive wellbeing culture. Promoting positive mental health will not only enable businesses to continue to provide support through the ongoing situation but also build a stronger workforce for years to come."

In line with the findings BITC and Bupa are encouraging organisations to continue to prioritise employee wellbeing and focus on the Mental Health at Work Commitment, a set of actions that any organisation can follow to improve and support the mental health of their people:

1. Prioritise mental health in the workplace by developing and delivering a systematic programme of activity

2. Proactively ensure work design and organisation culture drive positive mental health outcomes

3. Promote an open culture around mental health

4. Increase organisational awareness and confidence in mental health with training, education, and resources for managers and individuals

5. Provide mental health tools and support

David Oldfield, chair of BITC's Wellbeing Leadership team and group director of commercial banking at Lloyds Banking Group, said: "The Mental Health at Work Commitment has laid the foundations for the improvements we can see in this research and will be a crucial tool for all organisations in the real test to come: how to make this year's results the start of a trend, not an exception."