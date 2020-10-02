Cheryl Brennan promoted to Howden board amid raft of senior appointments

MD Glen Thomas will increase his focus on building the global employee benefits practice

A raft of senior management appointments and promotions at the UK branch of Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing (HEBW) will see it reach out further internationally.

Managing director and global practice leader Glen Thomas has extended his reach over the global employee benefits practice, while Cheryl Brennan has been appointed executive director for health and benefits. She joins the Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing board and will oversee the UK health, protection and online teams and manage strategic relationships with insurance firms and partners.

Peter Murphy who joins as executive director, head of operations from Willis Towers Watson (WTW). Murphy will oversee all aspects of operations for Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing and will also join the HEBW board.

Also joining from WTW is John Heatley who has been appointed as head of strategic & global accounts. Heatley will be responsible for large client accounts at a strategic level, as well as managing large multinational clients.

Matthew Gregson also joins Howden as director of corporate and online. He was previously a member of the Thomsons Online Benefits' senior management team and played a key role in its integration into Mercer.

Anne Terry joins the growing global practice as head of global benefits management, from German benefits consultancy, Profion. She previously established the international benefits practice for Hays in the US.

Glenn Thomas said: "I'm delighted to announce these high calibre appointments and promotions to further strengthen our team in the UK and internationally, with their deep expertise.''

"Our ‘People First' strategy and commitment to investing in our people has helped us to attract fantastic talent. We are recognised in the market as a business that is going places, and importantly, a home for the best people in our industry."

Brennan said: ‘'This marks a very exciting time for us as a business and the addition of these key new hires is an important part of our strategic growth plans. We have been clear from the outset that we want to deliver market-leading consultancy, technology solutions and intelligent data analytics to our clients and give HR and benefits buyers an alternative in the market.

Glenn Thomas added: "We have built a name for ourselves as creative and innovative consultants, with a unique culture. By bringing together excellent service and the latest digital and data driven solutions, we are able to give customers greater choice. With our new team structure, we are in a very strong place as we move into the next chapter of our development."