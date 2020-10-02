Bupa added to Rapid Quote PMI portal

Bupa Fundamentals and Bupa By You Health added to portal bringing insurer total to 12

Private medical insurance (PMI) broker portal Rapid Quote has added Bupa to its panel of insurers, giving intermediaries the option to obtain a whole of market review for individual PMI clients.

The addition of Bupa Funamentals and Bupa By You Health offerings brings the total number of insurers on the portal to 12.

Steve Warden, director, Rapid Quote, said: "Since starting Rapid Quote our end goal was to be able to provide brokers with a full market comparison from all insurers within seconds, with the addition of Bupa on our portal this is now possible. Bupa has been the brand for many years that is synonymous with consumers and brokers alike so were are very proud to be working with them and displaying their prices on our portal."

Launched in March 2017, Rapid Quote confirmed that a v.2 launch of the portal, which will also feature a protection portal for advisers, is imminent. Earlier this year, Morgan Price was also added to the portal, and AXA PPP and The Exeter were added in 2019.

Existing brokers must register their interest through the Rapid Quote portal in order to obtain Bupa pricing.