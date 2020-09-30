Prevention at heart of Aviva protection revamp

Aviva DigiCare+ health and wellbeing app unveiled for individual and group protection customers

A combination of clinical services and benefits have been launched by Aviva to help individual and group protection customers prevent, detect and manage common physical and mental health problems.

Aviva DigiCare+ has been designed for advised individual protection clients and Aviva DigiCare+ Workplace is for employees with group income protection or group critical illness cover.

Each app, developed by Square Health, offers a suite of benefits to provide a one-stop-shop for services such as an annual health check, mental health consultations, nutritional support, digital GP, second medical opinion and gym discounts.

Additional Aviva Digicare+ benefits for individual protection customers include Bupa Anytime Helpline, physiotherapy and bereavement services.

Following registration on the app, customers will be offered a clinical health check to assess their health status and help detect early signs of common health problems, Aviva said. The at-home test checks 20 different health markers, including diabetes, cholesterol and liver function, followed by a digital GP consultation to discuss their personalised health report.

The clinical services within the app are integrated to allow specialists to signpost customers to other medical experts, with consultation notes and personal medical details stored and accessible within the app.

Square Health founder Dr. Bippon Vinayak said: "We are delighted to partner with Aviva and are immensely proud of our Aviva DigiCare+ and Aviva DigiCare+ Workplace apps. These bring our 'Clinic in a Pocket' services to Aviva's customers providing them with immediate access to an extensive and trusted range of tangible healthcare services at times convenient to them and from anywhere in the world. We see this as the beginning of a strategic partnership with Aviva in which we will help more people live healthier lives."

Individual protection

Available to new and existing individual protection customers, Aviva is also offering Aviva DigitCare+ to the life assured on policies bought from Friends Life since November 2011 and Aviva from January 2015.

The app will launch for individual protection advisers from October through a series of digital resources and webinars. Customers will be able to register and use the app from the end of November.

Paul Brencer, Aviva managing director of individual protection, said: "Helping customers to look after their physical and mental wellbeing is as important to us as looking after their financial wellbeing, so we're delighted to launch this broad range of fully connected health benefits to help them prevent, detect and manage any ill health."

Brencher added that the proposition has been developed following "extensive consultation" with customers and advisers, as part of a strategy hinged on benefits focused on ill-health prevention and detection.

Group protection

Aviva DigiCare+ Workplace is currently launching to group income protection and group critical illness advisers through a programme of emails and webinars.

As of today (30 September), a customer portal is available to Aviva's group protection clients to register to use the app, followed by a series of employee engagement communications sent via the portal to employees.

Kathryn Stringer, Aviva director of group protection, said: "We all understand that looking after a business means looking after the people who make the business work. Now, more than ever, employers are looking to enhance the health and wellbeing benefits they offer to help keep their workforce healthy, reduce sickness absence and to help attract and retain the right people.

"Our new Aviva DigiCare+ Workplace app will help employers protect their most valuable asset through a really powerful combination of benefits that support their employees and their immediate family. We see this as a major enhancement to the already comprehensive protection we offer our corporate and SME clients and their employees."