More than half still think income protection is 'unimportant'

Less than third could survive without income and only a fifth with children have savings, study shows

Research from protection mutual Shepherds Friendly has revealed that the lack of financial resilience of individuals and families in the UK as well as their attitudes to income protection.

Only 30% of people could rely on their savings if they lost income and families are even less likely to have a financial buffer in place, the study showed, with just 19% of households with children saying they could rely on money they have in reserve.

The YouGov poll carried among 2,212 UK adults also revealed only four in 10 (38%) of British adults could find enough money to finance their lifestyle for three months, with 12% saying they could only last for a month, and a further 9% having no savings at all.

More than half (52%) of households with children would be able finance their current lifestyle for up to three months and 18% said they could last up to one month. Almost half (47%) of those aged 18-24 said they would call upon their parents as a financial safety net if they were to lose their income.

Despite both the financial and health impact of Covid-19, more than half (54%) still do not see the importance of income protection, the study suggested, and 12% said they do not understand its value despite the fact it would pay out a regular sum if they were unable to work due to illness or injury.

Ian Sawyer, commercial director at Assured Futures, said: "The events of the past six months have shown how essential it is for people to protect their income. That's why this new research from Shepherds Friendly is so concerning because it reveals the extent to which people are vulnerable to financial shocks but at the same time how many of them think income protection is unimportant or aren't aware it can support them if they're unable to work due to illness or injury.

"This should serve as a wake-up call for the industry to ramp up its focus on income protection and raise awareness of how it can provide the financial security people need in the face of future challenges."

Furlough scheme

Shepherds Friendly said they government's furlough scheme, which will be replaced by a salary top-up scheme in November, could have led people to believe the state would support them if they could not earn an income. A fifth of people (20%) believe they can rely on the government, whereas just 2% thought the same about income protection, according to the research.

Ann-Marie O'Dea, chief executive officer at Shepherds Friendly, said: "Our research findings are concerning not only because they reveal that many people are walking a tightrope when it comes to their savings, but also because they show the extent to which people don't realise how income protection can provide support through the type of challenging situation we're all finding ourselves in now.

"Advisers, intermediaries and providers need to work together to educate people about the importance of protecting their income and demonstrate the crucial role income protection plays in protecting thousands of families and individuals against financial loss each year."