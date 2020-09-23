Medical Solutions and Alliance Health Group bolster partnership

GP24 service rolls out to 52,800 employees at Mitie and Anglia Water Group as part of private health plans

Medical Solutions' virtual GP service has been made available to major facilities management service firm, Mitie, and its 48,000 UK-based employees as a result of a private healthcare relationship with Alliance Health Group (AHG).

The move follows a roll out of the service to 4,800 staff at Anglian Water Group, which supplies water and recycling services to more than six million UK customers, also as part of AHG private health plans.

GP24 offers 24/7 access to a GP by phone for diagnosis, advice and support as well as private prescriptions and referral letters via a personalised app. Online video consultations with a GP are available between 8am and 10pm, seven days a week.

Paul Nattrass, commercial director at Medical Solutions, said: "A key focus is to strengthen our relationship with trusted partners and extend our reach and offering to their clients and employees. As such, we are delighted to announce our enhanced partnership with Alliance Health Group to provide the entire UK workforce of both Mitie and Anglian Water Group with our 24/7 GP service. During these challenging times, this will give those employees the reassurance that they can access expert medical advice and support anytime, anywhere. For employers, enabling staff to have prompt access to expert medical advice helps to keep them healthy, engaged and productive at work."

Neil Howlett, CEO at Alliance Health Group, added: "At AHG we aim to provide our clients with flexible and bespoke private healthcare solutions that focus on employee needs and client value. We believe that fast and efficient access to the right medical support is key to attaining the best clinical outcomes for our patients. Our partnership with Medical Solutions provides us with an even broader portfolio of services targeted at helping patients access care in their time of need."

Medical Solutions has worked with AHG, an independent healthcare group owned by doctors, since 2014, providing its GP service to employees within its client base who are part of a private healthcare plan managed by AHG.