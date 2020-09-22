Bupa launches health and wellbeing proposition

Bupa Be.Well is a new health and wellbeing proposition from Bupa aimed at its business customers

Launched by Bupa Health Clinics, Bupa Be.Well includes a range of new health and wellbeing plans - Be.Motivated, Be.Ready, Be.Reassured and Be.Ahead.

Each plan focuses on different areas, including lifestyle changes, future health risks and fitness tests.

Employees will have access to the Bupa Be.Me app, which offers one-to-one support from a motivational virtual coach, health and wellbeing and mental health questionnaires, a health risk profile, bespoke recommendations and wellbeing content. Users will be able to connect wearable data, set and track goals and start group challenges between teams of colleagues.

The new health and wellbeing proposition will also include online mental health wellbeing programmes, provided by SilverCloud, which will be focused on sleep, resilience, stress, money worries, alcohol and body positivity.

Sarah Melia, managing Director for Bupa Health Clinics, said "We're delighted to launch Bupa Be.Well to our customers to help support their employee's health and wellbeing needs.

'Personalised approach'

"A key theme to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic is that now more than ever people are aware of their physical and mental health. As a result, businesses need provisions in place to accommodate that and introduce or adapt wellbeing strategies to support staff. Employees want a personalised approach to them and their family's health and Bupa Be.Well is able to support that.

"Our new proposition has been built on Bupa's core foundations, mental wellbeing and inclusivity. We've tailored many aspects of the customer journey, from the questions we ask during the plan to the training we've done with our staff. Our aim is to create a truly personal experience which looks at mental wellbeing just as much as physical wellbeing and is inclusive for everyone."

Lifestyle challenges

A recent study by Bupa Health Clinics revealed the most common health issues that Brits faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, was trouble sleeping which affected 35% of people.

Elsewhere, 23% said they struggled to follow a healthy diet, while 16% admitted to drinking more frequently during the lockdown. High blood pressure and stress were also high on the list.

The launch is in support of the government's ‘Better Health' campaign which aims to get the nation fit and healthy again following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bupa also launched its brand campaign ‘Is It Normal' in January which has since been adapted to reflect the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new health and wellbeing plans are also available to customers in all Bupa Health Clinics across the UK.