Which PMI insurers offer Covid-19 testing - and how?

From covering costs to 'add on' options, health insurers are doing their bit to provide Covid testing

With members of the public still struggling to get a coronavirus test, some providers of private medical insurance (PMI) are offering or covering testing solutions to policyholders.

Some have made them available for existing customers as an ‘add on', while others such as Bupa are operating private testing facilities available to anyone at an additional cost.

Rod Jones, head of partnerships at ActiveQuote, explained: "The conversation around Covid-19 testing has amplified in recent weeks as the UK tries to avoid a second lockdown. It's said to be key in containing the virus and yet immediate testing is increasingly hard to come by as the numbers getting tested also appear to be rising.

"As a public health emergency, diagnostics and treatment of Covid-19 must be lead by the NHS. For those with access to private healthcare, however, there may be another way.

"ActiveQuote has been looking at the options available to those with private healthcare in place and, while insurers don't generally provide for Covid testing, we have found that some offer ‘add on' options, and that there are other instances where a Covid-19 test could be performed privately at no extra cost."

The table below shows the testing terms for the PMI providers available on ActiveQuote's panel.

Bupa Testing on admission to inpatient or day case procedures are covered.

Antigen testing not related to eligible claims and/or as part of an individual insurance contract are not covered.

Bupa Occupational Health Limited - separate from Bupa insurance - offers Covid-19 antibody tests to anyone at £65 per person. WPA Will provide benefit for Covid-19 testing if a member shows symptoms and is recommended to have a test by a medical professional, or if a test is clinically required prior to treatment.

NHS approved Covid-19 antibody tests, where a medical professional recommends it is clinically necessary, are also covered.

Members to contact WPA for prior approval. Vitality Home testing for Covid-19 for members cost £99 + £20 telephone consultation fee, results in 5-7 days.

Fitness to travel swab tests with no consultation (member collects kit and delivers to laboratory) cost £100, results in 2-3 days.

Rapid antibody tests for members cost £18, results in 10 minutes. Laboratory antibody tests cost £45, results in 2-3 days. A £20 GP consultation fee applies to both. G&M Covid-19 or antibody testing not linked to an eligible condition under the terms of the policy are not covered.

Costs relating to pre-hospital, outpatient or other pre-treatment testing is covered as required. Aviva Tests relating to private hospital admissions, including parents with children, are covered. Covid and antibody tests are not. AXA PPP Testing required as part of outpatient, day patient or inpatient treatment is covered.

Testing or screening of symptom-free individuals is not covered. The Exeter Testing required as part of outpatient, day patient or inpatient treatment is covered.

Jones said: "So, depending on the insurer you're with, it is possible to get a test on demand, and in most cases if you're going into a private medical facility for other treatment, it's likely you'll get a Covid-19 test at the same time."

"The other good news is that overall healthcare providers are also expecting the availability of tests of all types and how they are used to change in the near future, and are keeping this under close review on behalf of their members too."