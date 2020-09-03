Protection adviser adds 'no phone calls' mental health option

Nearly a third of people with mental health conditions said it would be too distressing to discuss them with insurer

Specialist protection adviser firm Moneysworth has modified its ‘Get a Quote' form to offer a new ‘Email only - no phone calls' option to people applying for protection insurance with mental health conditions.

Clients who choose this preference will not be asked to provide a phone number, so can be fully assured that they won't receive any phone calls, the adviser firm said on its website.

While Moneysworth maintained is would usually prefer to talk to customers on the phone, the decision to add the new contact option follows research by Mental Health UK which found that 31% of people with a mental health condition believed it would be too distressing to discuss their mental health problem with an insurer.

The study also showed that 31% did not think they would get cover because of their mental health problem and only 23% felt confident about challenging an insurer if they were declined insurance altogether, or offered unsatisfactory terms.

The adviser firm, which specialises in finding life insurance for people with pre-existing health and mental health conditions, did however add that: "It's important to note that, by choosing this option, Moneysworth will not able to research the whole market to establish if the policy from the insurer used for this option is the most suitable cover for the client."

Pilot

In March last year, the adviser firm embarked on a pilot alongside teams such as Cura and The Insurance Surgery, which tested Royal London life insurance for people with a history of mental health problems. According to Moneysworth, 75% of applicants - who would have otherwise been declined or offered cover for a much higher price - obtained life insurance during the trial.

"We know from our own conversations with clients in this situation that talking about mental ill health can be uncomfortable and upsetting for them," said Moneysworth on its website. "Our team always treat clients with care and sensitivity, and we're always keen to find new ways to improve how we engage with anyone who asks us to help them find cover."