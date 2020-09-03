Caspian becomes first adviser firm to unite with UnderwriteMe

Caspian Insurance integrates in-house CRM system with UnderwriteMe’s Protection Platform

UnderwriteMe has announced that Caspian Insurance is the first adviser firm to access its Protection Platform by application programming interface (API) and integrate it into its own customer relationship management (CRM) software.

The Manchester-based life insurance intermediary has used the Protection Platform since 2018 and the API integration allows advisers to start protection applications in one place. The integration also brings automated document retrieval and data analytic capabilities to the adviser market, which includes the use of automated emails post-sale.

According to UnderwriteMe, in the first three months of adopting the Protection Platform, Caspian saw an uplift of 12% of customers helped.

Oliver Rayner, managing director of Caspian, said: "As one of the first to market, we have worked closely with UnderwriteMe to develop two-way APIs. This means that our advisers will have the ability to provide fully underwritten ‘buy now' pricing for customers without leaving the CRM system. This gives us direct insight into our customers and allows us to further improve our service."

Chris Li, the first adviser to use the platform and CRM integration said it worked "seamlessly" and saving him "a lot of time" copying information from the CRM, and saving and emailing documents post-sale.

James Tait, CEO of UnderwriteMe, added: "It has been so productive to work with Caspian over the last two years and we're delighted they have reaped the benefits from the Protection Platform. Following the success of our API access, we have been working closely on a back-office CRM integration with a view to create a single seamless process for advisers. Our strong partnerships and open communication allow us to keep at the forefront of the ever-changing life insurance industry through technology and we are working with other CRM platforms and system providers to ensure more advisers can benefit from these efficiencies."