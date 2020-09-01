Aviva launches Covid-19 income protection rehab support

Rehab service to support income protection claimants suffering from long-term ill health due to Covid-19

Aviva has put in place a vocational case manager service to support customers who are dealing with the long-term health impact of the novel virus, or if they are suffering physical or mental health conditions exacerbated by lockdown.

The ongoing side-effects from Covid-19 are being monitored by its claims team, Aviva said, and these can consist of fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain and loss of taste or smell.

According to a survey of almost 2000 UK doctors carried out by the British Medical Association (closed 9 July), 30% of doctors had seen patients with symptoms that they believe are a longer-term effect of having had Covid-19.

The new rehabilitation service, which is available to those who have been diagnosed or suspected of having the virus, is designed to support customers with their recovery to enable them to return to work, either remotely or on a part-time due to ongoing symptoms. It can also be accessed by IP customers who may be impacted either physically or mentally by the recent lockdown.

Covid-related claims are being managed in house by Aviva or through a rehabilitation provider, and three levels of support to customers will be offered depending on severity of symptoms and individual requirements.

A range of options will include over the phone support and advice, signposting to charities, online training for managing symptoms, return to work planning, or where needed privately funded treatment such as CBT, physiotherapy and exercise programmes through a third party.

'Tailored approach'

Jacqueline Kerwood, claims philosophy manager, health and protection at Aviva said: "Covid-19 has affected people in many different ways and there is not a one-size-fits-all path to recovery. We are tailoring our approach to the individual needs of the customer- whether that is fatigue management, physiotherapy, CBT, or a combination of services.

"We are pleased that Aviva is providing a dedicated support service to help claimants get their lives back on track."

Aviva said that in 2019, £44m in benefit payments were paid to 4,007 income protection customers including 1,189 as new claims. 85.7% of new claims were accepted.