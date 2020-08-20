Principality Building Society partners with Vita

Vita to offer whole of market protection advice to Principality’s members

Wales-based Principality Building Society has announced its partnership with insurance specialist firm Vita, to offer whole of market protection advice to its members.

The partnership will allow Principality's members to seek protection advice from Vita's advisers, which includes solutions to cover their mortgage, income, family and business.

Shaun Middleton, Head of Distribution, Retail and Agencies at Principality Building Society said: "We're pleased to be bringing Vita on board as a protection partner, to offer impartial advice to our members and customers. As a mutual society, we believe it's important to provide members with access to advice on safeguarding the future for their families and themselves, which in turn can give them some peace of mind.''

Paul Reed, Director at Vita, said: ‘'We're delighted to be partnering with Principality. We look forward to supporting their members by providing expert advice and sourcing market-leading insurance products, ensuring they have financial resilience against whatever life may throw at them. Both our values are very aligned in ensuring the customer is at the heart of all that we do, so this feels like a very natural fit for us."