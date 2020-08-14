Simplyhealth sells pet plan business to focus on humans

Simplyhealth Group has agreed to sell The Animal Healthcare Company to Premier Veterinary Group

The proposed transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected to complete in November 2020.

This transaction, which will see The Animal Healthcare Company transfer to Premier Vetinary Group, will mean that Simplyhealth will be able to focus wholly on human healthcare.

Simplyhealth entered the pet health plan market in 2011 through the expansion of its dental capitation business model (Denplan) and in 2015 it acquired AHC. The business has since trebled in size and today provides cover for more than one million pets, the health insurer said.

Romana Abdin, chief executive, Simplyhealth said: "Selling our pet health plan business is the right decision for the business itself, for Simplyhealth and for our customers.

"Since 1872, we've continually evolved, responding to changing market opportunities and the needs of our customers and their communities. We've done this, and will continue to do so, because we believe that no-one should go without the healthcare support they need.

"We can all see how complex and fragile access to healthcare is in the UK. Through the current Coronavirus pandemic this is more evident than it ever has been and this sale will enable Simplyhealth to focus solely on everyday human healthcare, where we are seeing growing demand from our customers and where we feel we can truly make the biggest difference."

Virtual healthcare app

Simplyhealth recently reported that its new virtual health cash plan app, which includes remote GPs and a virtual physiotherapy triage service, saw a 225% increase in registrations June, compared to the previous month in which was launched.

Catherine Rutland, clinical director at Simplyhealth said: "Although some healthcare services are starting to resume, access to everyday physical healthcare services are still restricted in places as the global coronavirus pandemic continues. Since lockdown measures were first introduced in the UK at the end of March, there has been a significant uptake in demand for digital healthcare. With registrations increasing month on month for Simplyhealth's virtual healthcare app, we are also seeing a general trend from our customers towards digital and telephone access when it comes to speaking to a range of healthcare professionals. This is helping them to stay healthy and seek the right healthcare advice and information, and manage appointments from home at a convenient time for them."

Simplyhealth has also revealed that the main three reasons customers are using the virtual 24/7 GP service on the app were general symptoms, which could be attributed to Covid-19 (22.8%), skin (19.5%), ear, nose and throat conditions (10.8%)

The main three reasons customers are using the physiotherapy triage service on the app were for back (22.5%), shoulder (21.8%) and knee (12.7%).

Simplyhealth launched the virtual healthcare app in partnership with Square Health in May.