YuLife adds cycling rewards

Cycling added to range of wellness activities which offer rewards and benefits through policies

As increasing numbers of people cycle instead of using public transport during Covid-19, group life platform YuLife is rewarding users with vouchers and benefits for completing cycling challenges.

The activity joins exercises such as walking, meditation and mindfulness as incentives that unlock rewards for brands like ASOS, M&S, Fitbt, Nike and John Lewis.

YuLife said that by allowing members to reward themselves for cycling more, completing daily challenges and topping workplace leaderboards, it aims to create healthier workplaces - which are also happier and more productive, with 87% of employees saying they are likely to stay with an employer that looks after their wellbeing.

"Our company's aim is to encourage our members to lead healthy and holistic lifestyles, and broadening the range of methods by which they can so and catering to everyone's personal tastes and preferences is an essential part of our mission," said Sammy Rubin, CEO and founder of YuLife. "Cycling is one of the most popular forms of exercise in the UK, with clear health benefits, and our app developers have worked hard to equip YuLife's app with the tools to monitor cycling performance. Cyclists can now be rewarded and access tangible benefits from their desire to lead a healthier lifestyle."