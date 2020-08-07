Aon to offer 'affordable' Equipsme health plans

Aon is working with Equipsme to offer ‘simple’ health plans to small-to-medium-sized (SME) businesses

Aon said that the new partnership with the health insurance provider is particularly pertinent right now as employers consider their health strategies in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Aon's UK Benefits & Trends Survey 2020, 52% of employers offer fully company-funded private medical insurance (PMI) to all staff, leaving the rest to voluntary self-fund or have no provision at all.

David Battle, CEO of Aon's UK employee benefits division, said: "For a number of businesses, offering traditional private medical insurance (PMI) as a benefit may only be achievable for senior members of their teams, potentially leaving a significant number of their people without any form of health cover.

"As much as businesses might like to offer a valuable benefit like PMI to all of their employees, some employers will find that this is not financially possible. This new health insurance option provides employers with choice and flexibility, especially important now that Covid-19 is changing the way we live, work and gain health and wellbeing support."

‘Affordable'

The Equipsme proposition is designed as an affordable health insurance solution - standard cover of £7 per employee - that is considered more accessible to SMEs.

It includes private physiotherapy appointments in addition to a remote GP service, private prescription delivery and access to online health check and AXA PPP healthcare's nurse helpline. It offers the same prices for people aged 16-69, whether they are new or existing customers. Stress support, provided by professional counsellors, can be added for £1.50 per employee per month.

Plans can be upgraded to include private diagnosis and hospital treatment, currently provided as digital triage and direction to in-person treatment if a procedure cannot be safely delayed, until private hospital capacity increases.

‘Flexible'

Equipsme founder, Matthew Reed, said: "Businesses are re-prioritising which employee benefits they offer and why, with a focus on impact and sustainability. We are very pleased that Aon sees the opportunity to help more businesses around the country to deliver a hugely valued benefit to all their team.

"Equipsme's offer is flexible with practical health support from day one which provides access to professional advice around the clock. We believe that it is going to prove to be a hugely attractive proposition to businesses around the country at a time when remote access to health and wellbeing support is more important than ever with the impacts of Covid-19."

Employees can upgrade their level of cover and add family members by paying separately via their own direct debit. These self-funded costs would not attract any P11d and comes with less administrative burden on payroll teams, added Aon.