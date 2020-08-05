Scottish Widows unveils 'mini-body' concept

Diagram displaying simple terms designed to help customers understand what they are covered for

Following its "wholesale design changes" to its critical illness proposition in January 2020, Scottish Widows has revealed a ‘mini-body' image [pictured] following its adult ‘body cover' concept released last year.

By listing terms such as ‘senses', ‘heart' and ‘brain and neurological', the diagram is designed to help customers understand what their children are covered for.

Scottish Widows children's critical illness cover will protect children up to their 22nd birthday for all main and additional critical illness conditions (apart from total permanent disability) as well as for specific child conditions.

Cover is provided for up to a maximum of £30,000 for critical illness and £10,000 for life cover and the insurer will cover children where the policyholder is the legal guardian, whether the child is financially dependent on them or not.

Amanda Kerr, head of protection proposition, Scottish Widows, said: "While no one wants to think about their child becoming seriously ill, a difficult situation is always made easier when there is a plan in place to deal with any unexpected costs.

"A lump sum pay-out under our Scottish Widows Protect policy can help with any additional expenses such as travel or additional child care, providing peace of mind during a challenging time."