John Lamb merges with Hill Oldridge

Brokerage joins forces with life assurance advisory firm to become John Lamb Hill Oldridge

Founded in 1992, Hill Oldridge acts for more than 150 of the UK's biggest landed estates and their associated families, including Cliveden, Buckinghamshire [pictured below].

The advisory firm, which specialises in placing large life assurance risks as part of inheritance tax (IHT) long-term succession planning, has merged with family-run life brokerage John Lamb, established in 1959, to become John Lamb Hill Oldridge.

Led by Paula Steele, the merger will aim to introduced new clients and intermediary connections across UK and international capabilities to new and incumbent clients, whilst complementing John Lamb's position in the equity release market.

The management structure of John Lamb Hill Oldridge will consist of David Pollock, who joined Hill Oldridge in 2007, as chairman of the enlarged business. John Lamb's Alex Gibson-Watt will be managing director and Paula Steele will take over as the firm's broking director.

Paula Steele, director of John Lamb Hill Oldridge, said: "Landed estates in this country face significant financial pressures and without proper planning their viability and the jobs they create are at risk. With the right advice estates should avoid unnecessarily either having to be sold in their entirety or large portions of land being sold off to pay tax liabilities."

David Pollock, chairman of John Lamb Hill Oldridge, said: "I have long recognised Paula Steele and the John Lamb team as one of the leading advisers in our specialist market. With over forty years' experience Paula has a breath of contacts and expertise that ideally complements our client base. I am delighted that the Hill Oldridge team are joining such a highly regarded firm who share our values and ethos. I am confident that our enhanced capabilities will offer great benefits to all our clients."

Cliveden Estate, Buckinghamshire