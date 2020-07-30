Pacific Life Re appoints new head of protection

SCOR’s Sarah Teehan has been appointed head of protection, Europe, for Pacfic Life Re

A qualified actuary, Sarah Teehan joins the reinsurer from SCOR, where she held a variety of roles, including head of business development, and most recently, deputy head of strategy & development.

She will be joining the company in September and will report to Vincent Lepez, managing director Pacific Life Re Europe. Her move follows the appointment of the reinsurer's previous head of protection James Tait as CEO at Underwrite Me.

In June, UnderwiteMe COO Julie Evans was appointed chief information officer (CIO) of Pacific Life Re.

Dave Howell, Pacific Life Re, CEO, said: "I'm delighted that Sarah will be joining our Europe Management Team to lead our protection business. Sarah brings with her a wealth of experience which will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow and innovate through these challenging times."

Sarah Teehan commented: "Pacific Life Re has been a real success story in the UK market and I'm excited to be joining a strong team and continuing this success in the years to come."