Vitality offers Covid-19 tests to members

VitalityHealth started offering coronavirus tests to its health members from 29 July 2020

Covid-19 testing has been made available by Vitality for additional charges to its health members.

All tests are provided in partnership with Vitality face-to-face GP provider, DocTap, who will conduct the test, provide the results and provide any additional support to members.

Antibody testing

There are two types of antibody tests available to Vitality members.

A rapid antibody test (SureScreen) can be done by taking a blood sample during the consultation. Results are available within 10 minutes and the test costs £18.

A blood sample can be sent sent to a laboratory (done by The Doctor's Laboratory using the Abbott test) for testing for £45. Results are emailed back in two to three days.

There will be an additional £20 consultation fee for members.

Antigen testing

Vitality is also offering two antigen coronavirus tests.

A viral antigen home test (PCR) to identify if they currently have Covid-19, for a cost of £99, plus £20 towards the telephone consultation fee. Results will be emailed back to the member in five to seven days. The test is a swab test taken at home, which looks for the presence of the virus, and is sent back to a laboratory (The Doctor's Laboratory) for testing.

A Covid-19 Fitness to Travel PCR Antigen Swab Test offered with no consultation. A member collects a self-swab collection kit from DocTap in London and takes it directly to the laboratory for a cost of £100. Results are posted back to the member in two to three days.

'Accurate, convenient, affordable'

Dr Keith Klintworth said: "Coronavirus has impacted all our lives, and we recognise that many people may want to know if they have or have had the virus. By providing access to a full range of Covid-19 tests, alongside personalised advice on the recommended appropriate test from a GP, we are able to support our members to access testing, alongside giving people support and more information on the virus."

Dan Faber, founder of DocTap, said: "DocTap are proud to be working with Vitality in the fight against Covid-19. Our ambition is to provide the most accurate, convenient, affordable and fastest Covid tests on the market, backed up by our outstanding team of doctors."

Vitality said the antibody and general PCR tests will only be made available where the GP in the accompanying consultation recommends the test for a member during their consultation. Members can book both tests and appointments through the member zone.

Members with a Personal Health Fund (PHF) as part of their plan can use the fund to pay for or go towards the cost of the test.

