Ian Mclean added to UnderwriteMe board

Ian Mclean is to join the board of UnderwriteMe and UnderwriteMe Technology Solutions after being promoted to the role of chief product and technology officer.

He began his tenure at UnderwriteMe in March 2019 and is responsible for product strategy and technology for UnderwriteMe globally. His previous roles at Validis as chief technology officer and Covea as director of IT.

The move follows Julie Evans' appointment as Pacific Life Re's chief information officer. She will remain involved with UnderwriteMe as a non-executive director.

Ian Mclean said: "I'm delighted to take on this new role within UnderwriteMe. We've delivered some transformational changes to the life insurance industry in many markets around the world and our strategic roadmap for the future makes this an exciting place to be."

James Tait, CEO of UnderwriteMe, said: "Ian has had a positive impact on the business and the team around him since joining us last year. We're delighted to have him lead the next stage of our development, both from a technology point of view and a product strategy one. He is a great addition to the UnderwriteMe board and I wish him well in his new role."