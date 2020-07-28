Outdated CI policy leaves lady unable to claim - Anne's story

Anne Norland was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease 20 years ago but has not received a pay-out

A teacher the time, Anne Nordland from Yorkshire had to take two years off work after being struck down by the neurological autoimmune disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Paralysed for well over six months and on ventilation in hospital for five months, once home she needed full-time care and to use a hospital bed. With no downstairs toilet, at one point she feared she would need to sell her house and live in a nursing home in order to cope.

"It took a further year to get to walking with a frame and I had continuing help to go back to work," she told COVER. "I still have weakness."

Anne was in fact covered by a critical illness policy she took out from Skandia Life, however she was not able to make a claim despite at one point fighting for her life. Why? Guillian-Barre was not included in its list of conditions at the time of purchase.

She described the insurer's approach back then as "completely negligent" and the incident made her "blood boil". "The role of critical illness cover should be to help when you are desperate," she said.

Guillain-Barre

The NHS describes Guillain-Barre as a condition that mainly affects the feet, hands and limbs, causing problems such as numbness, weakness and pain.

It can be treated and most people will eventually make a full recovery, although it can occasionally be life-threatening and some people are left with long-term problems. It affects people of all ages but it is more common in adults and males.

According to CIExpert director, Alan Lakey, the rare condition has since been introduced into some critical illness wording definitions. Aviva first introduced it in November 2016 and it was subsequently added by Canada Life, L&G, Old Mutual Wealth (now ReAssure, which Skandia became), HSBC Life and LV=.

He said the claim wording used by Aviva, which is typical of the other insurers, states: "Lower of £25,000 or sum insured if a definite diagnosis of Guillain-Barre syndrome by a consultant neurologist. There must be clinical impairment of motor or sensory function which must have persisted for a continuous period of six months."

Had Anne had one of these policies she would have been paid using this as a guide.

Outcomes not conditions

According to Lakey, Anne's situation reinforces two key issues for the protection industry to consider. Firstly that plans should cover outcomes and not named conditions.

Secondly, he said that as Skandia only sold via advisers, her adviser should have kept in touch and alerted her to any worthwhile improvements that she could have upgraded to.

"Re-broking CI plans causes an apoplexy to many network compliance officers which is why a comparison system that highlights these differences and produces a report is so important," he concluded.