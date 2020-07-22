Third of UK office workers to WFH post-lockdown

Half of homeworkers admit they get more done when working from home, study shows

A recent study by Cartridge People into homeworking has found that 32% of UK office workers plan to work from home (WFH) every day post-lockdown.

Pre-lockdown, 29% said they already working from home and 22% said they work outside of usual office hours when working from home.

Half admitted to getting more work done when using a home office and 54% said they're happier WFH compared to 18% who prefer to be in a traditional office environment.

When WFH, 42% feel they have a good work-life balance, while 24% said it can help them work around friends and family with 40% admitting it gives them more flexibility with their time.

More than half (58%) said they never feel lonely when working from home, while 14% said they often feel lonely when WFH and just 1% always feel lonely when they're WFH.

According to the survey of 1,481 UK workers, 60% enjoy WFH and as little as 1% dislike it.

It also found that windows that can open is what UK workers (55%) look for most in an office environment.

Commenting on the findings, Claire Conlaund, managing director at The Skills Network, said: "The research clearly shows that staff can find some real value in working from home, especially around their time management and self-worth. When restrictions ease, businesses should speak to their staff and discuss how potentially introducing more flexible working arrangements could benefit them, from both a wellbeing and productivity point of view (extending these benefits post-lockdown).

"Businesses need to keep a close eye on the wellbeing of those staff working remotely, and really level up their approach to line management, mental health awareness and staff resilience."