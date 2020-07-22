Third of UK office workers to WFH post-lockdown
60% enjoy working from home
Half of homeworkers admit they get more done when working from home, study shows
A recent study by Cartridge People into homeworking has found that 32% of UK office workers plan to work from home (WFH) every day post-lockdown.
Pre-lockdown, 29% said they already working from home and 22% said they work outside of usual office hours when working from home.
Half admitted to getting more work done when using a home office and 54% said they're happier WFH compared to 18% who prefer to be in a traditional office environment.
When WFH, 42% feel they have a good work-life balance, while 24% said it can help them work around friends and family with 40% admitting it gives them more flexibility with their time.
More than half (58%) said they never feel lonely when working from home, while 14% said they often feel lonely when WFH and just 1% always feel lonely when they're WFH.
According to the survey of 1,481 UK workers, 60% enjoy WFH and as little as 1% dislike it.
It also found that windows that can open is what UK workers (55%) look for most in an office environment.
Commenting on the findings, Claire Conlaund, managing director at The Skills Network, said: "The research clearly shows that staff can find some real value in working from home, especially around their time management and self-worth. When restrictions ease, businesses should speak to their staff and discuss how potentially introducing more flexible working arrangements could benefit them, from both a wellbeing and productivity point of view (extending these benefits post-lockdown).
"Businesses need to keep a close eye on the wellbeing of those staff working remotely, and really level up their approach to line management, mental health awareness and staff resilience."
Further reading
More on Employee Benefits
EXCLUSIVE: Survey shows anxiety levels spike during lockdown
Based on COVER Deskflix viewers data
How businesses can support staff wellbeing as they return to work
'Employers must ensure safety and wellbeing are priorities'
Employers should 'exercise caution' around Covid-19 testing
Towergate Health & Protection warns
Almost a third of employers do not provide early intervention - GRiD
For ill health, disability or injury
UK facing 'mental health crisis', BMA warns
If urgent support not provided