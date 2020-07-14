LV= study shows mental health fallout of coronavirus

Almost half of those surveyed report rise in anxiety and stress, while a third see drop in income

Unveiled during Episode One, Season One of COVER Deskflix last week, results from a recent survey by LV= have hit home the negative impact of coronavirus on the nation's mental health.

According to the survey of 4,000 UK consumers, while lockdown has benefitted the general population's physical health, with people taking more exercise and eating more healthily, nearly half (44%) said they have encountered more stress and anxiety than normal during this time.

The research showed that more than a third (34%) of those surveyed are doing more exercise than normal and 30% said they are eating more healthily than three months ago, because they have more time to cook from scratch.

However, 50% of women said they feel more anxious or stress and three in 10 (29%) consumers have experienced a decrease in income over the past three months, while 31% are more worried about money than normal.

Meanwhile, nearly one in four people surveyed (23%) said they expected their financial position to worsen over the next three months.

Financial fears

Debbie Kennedy, director of protection at LV=, said: "The coronavirus crisis has revealed very suddenly just how exposed we are to sudden shocks. The need to build resilience into our lives has never been more relevant or urgent. The virus has not only had a devastating impact on physical health, it also has a huge effect on our mental health.

"We understand the emotional impact of bereavement and are doing all we can to make sure death claims are paid as quickly as possible so that families do not have to worry about the immediate financial impact of bereavement while they are grieving.

"However, fears about the financial impact of coronavirus, impending jobs losses and isolation caused by lockdown are all factors behind the general population's rising anxiety levels. The outbreak has revealed just how precarious the finances of many people are, particularly those who are self-employed, and highlights the benefits of protecting income."

According to LV=, mental health (29%) is the single biggest reason for claims on its income protection policies and extra practical and emotional support is available to members through its LV= Doctor Services offering in partnership with Square Health.

LV= has handled £6m in coronavirus-related income protection and death claims to over 600 individuals and families since the start of the pandemic.

