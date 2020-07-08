iPipeline launches non-medical underwriting limits tool

Advisers now can determine at quoting stage if a client’s protection application needs to be automatically sent for medical evidence

iPipeline has integrated the new solution into its SolutionBuilder service to allow advisers to view detailed information on a provider's non-medical underwriting limits and compare it with other providers.

According to the protection technology firm, the non-medical underwriting functionality provides advisers with a "streamlined and efficient" feature which helps while researching, quoting and applying. It is designed to help advisers manage their clients' expectations, speed up the application process and offers a more personalised service.

Paul Yates, product strategy Director at iPipeline, said: "The Covid-19 crisis has seen advisers getting inundated with calls from customers concerned about whether they can get protection cover. We identified the market need and in just four weeks developed new functionality that allows advisers to look at every provider's non-medical underwriting limits and compare it with other providers quickly and easily. This not only saves valuable time for the adviser and takes away the labour-intensive aspects of ploughing through other sources of data or making calls, but also improves client outcomes by setting expectations upfront, provides better and more personalised service to clients and helps advisers direct them to more specialised support if necessary."

Mortgage Advice Bureau said: "iPipeline first discussed this idea with me four weeks ago and I'm amazed it's now a delivered solution that's perfect for what we need. This new solution will bring a host of benefits for our advisers and, more importantly, for our clients who will better understand the underwriting journey and receive the best cover for their particular needs."