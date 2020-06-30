Medical Solutions launches prevention proposition

Third party healthcare provider launches new proposition titled ‘Holistic Health’ with two services

Designed to supplement its core GP service and provide people with access to preventative care and support services, Medical Solutions' ‘Holistic Health' proposition has launched with two new services.

It's ‘Emotional Wellbeing' service aims to help individuals look after their mental health with support from registered nurses, counsellors and cognitive behavioural therapists. It involves a 30-minute phone consultation and a holistic assessment alongside coping strategies and signposting to resources.

‘Aches & Pains' is geared towards alleviating and preventing back and neck pain and posture problems caused by sedentary lifestyles. It includes a 30-minute phone consultation involving advisers that include physiotherapists and sports therapists, as well as signposting to resources where needed.

Dr Chris Morris, chief medical officer at Medical Solutions, said: "With one in four people living with a mental health condition and the same number suffering from various muscular or bone conditions - along with the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown on mental and physical health - we believe convenient and easy access to preventative care and advice has never been more important to mitigate the possibility of long-term health issues occurring.

"Our new ‘Holistic Health' proposition and the two new services we have launched - ‘Emotional Wellbeing' and ‘Aches & Pains' - aim to improve people's mental and physical health through education, self-help and signposting. By encouraging people to manage their health proactively, we hope to help reduce the risk of more serious conditions developing in the future."