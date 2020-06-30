Royal London opens free access to wellbeing apps

Both Thrive: Mental Wellbeing and TrackActiveMe apps offered as part of Helping Hand support service

Royal London is offering its protection insurance customers free access to the app services for three months.

Thrive is an NHS-approved mental wellbeing app designed to help build resilience against stress, anxiety and depression. As well as personalised goals, activities to help improve resilience and mindfulness, it offers computerised CBT.

TrackActiveMe is designed to help prevent or reduce muscle, joint and spine pain while improving physical health through physiotherapy advice and personalised exercises for injuries and conditions. It also offers home exercise options, such as pilates, yoga and the ‘Stay Strong and Healthy' programme.

Christina Rigby, product specialist at Royal London, said: "We know that times are tough and it is impacting people's mental and physical health, which is why we wanted to further support our customers' wellbeing. Customers can already access a dedicated nurse for tailored and personal support through our Helping Hand service. We're continuously looking at ways in which we can support our customers and I hope they find these new services useful."