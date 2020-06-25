MorganAsh cyber attack: L&G to underwrite lifetime annuities directly

Insurer has replaced MorganAsh service with ‘suitable interim alternative’ following cyber attack

Yesterday our sister publication Professional Adviser reported that Legal & General has suspended its relationship with MorganAsh after a cyber incident at the firm risked exposing client's medical data.

MorganAsh said that "no customer data was lost as a result of the incident, nor was there a data breach of any customer data", however a precautionary investigation is ongoing.

The insurer told COVER that referral to MorganAsh for a medically underwritten lifetime annuity only takes place for a limited number of medical conditions. "We have replaced this with a suitable alternative approach in the interim," it said.

L&G said it will contact care home managers directly in order to underwrite and fulfil quote requests.

Regarding the investigation, it added: "Legal & General has suspended the use of MorganAsh's services for new business quotes as a precaution until its investigation is concluded."

Legal & General also said it would be "premature" to say more at this stage.