MorganAsh cyber attack: L&G to underwrite lifetime annuities directly
During investigation
Insurer has replaced MorganAsh service with ‘suitable interim alternative’ following cyber attack
Yesterday our sister publication Professional Adviser reported that Legal & General has suspended its relationship with MorganAsh after a cyber incident at the firm risked exposing client's medical data.
MorganAsh said that "no customer data was lost as a result of the incident, nor was there a data breach of any customer data", however a precautionary investigation is ongoing.
The insurer told COVER that referral to MorganAsh for a medically underwritten lifetime annuity only takes place for a limited number of medical conditions. "We have replaced this with a suitable alternative approach in the interim," it said.
L&G said it will contact care home managers directly in order to underwrite and fulfil quote requests.
Regarding the investigation, it added: "Legal & General has suspended the use of MorganAsh's services for new business quotes as a precaution until its investigation is concluded."
Legal & General also said it would be "premature" to say more at this stage.
Further reading
More on Underwriting
SPOTLIGHT: Bleeding disorders
John Downes explores haemophilia and von Willebrand disease
The Exeter sees 'significant increase' in iGPRs
Since start of pandemic
Voting open for the COVER Excellence Awards 2020!
Entries open for intermediaries
ABI releases Code on Genetic Testing report
'Transparent overview of compliance exercise'