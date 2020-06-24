HCB rolls out return to work support service

‘Returning with You’ is designed to support employers and employees as they transition back to work

A new two-tier service has been launched by HCB to assist staff who have been working from home or furloughed during Covid-19 post-lockdown.

Launched to address anxieties faced by many employees returning to work, the "fully scalable" proposition can be tailored to either those with or without pre-existing health conditions.

Designed to support both the employee and employer, once notified HCB will assign a case manager who will compile a report and issue practical guidance and support. If required, employees can be transitioned into HCB's standard case management system.

HCB's Managing Director, Jim Harris, said: "HCB's case management has continued through the pandemic, albeit limited to telephone contact with employees and claimants, and our case managers have experienced first-hand a shift in the sand with some employees and claimants when the question of return to work becomes a reality. Some of this is attributable to an understandable heightening of anxiety around the potential risks to them and their families from returning to work, which led our clinical team to develop this new service specifically to support our employer clients and their staff, and our insurer clients and their insured populations navigate these difficult times."

He continued: "As the nation starts to creep back to the workplace, and new risks and staff anxieties are exposed, and employers are forced to think about duty of care to staff in the ‘new normal', HCB want to be on hand to help with support and guidance, to make the return to work journey as comfortable and safe as possible for all involved. I am proud of our clinical team for reacting quickly enough to bring this service to the market at exactly the right time, when our clients and their staff may need us the most."

HCB said that, from an income protection (IP) perspective, the service could be accessed by any group IP insurer who wanted to either offer the service to their employer clients, or signpost their clients who could access the service directly from HCB. It said: "The value to GIP insurers beyond of course providing help to their clients and their employees, is that it is arguably a very real means of heading off potential anxiety and stress claims from employees who are genuinely anxious about returning to the workplace. "

Having just launched the product last week, HCB said it is already in discussion with two income protection insurers and a number of direct employer clients.