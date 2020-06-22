The Exeter sees 'significant increase' in iGPRs

Used to disclose medical information for underwriting purposes, iGPRs provide insurers with a ‘faster and more efficient way’

The Exeter has seen more than 40% of GP reports returned electronically since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the insurer has revealed.

The streamlined process is returning GR reports twice as quickly as traditional paper reports, The Exeter said.

Chris Pollard, chief operating officer at The Exeter, commented: "While the Covid-19 outbreak has presented insurers with a wave of challenges, it's encouraging to see how technology has played a vital role in making sure the industry can continue to operate and provide protection to those who need it."

The Exeter offers electronic GP reports (iGPRs) through its partnership with Medical Screening Solutions.

Pollard said: "It is a fast, efficient and reliable digital solution to physical GP reports, that can be delivered remotely and allow us to assess applications more quickly. As we begin to consider what the protection industry will look like in a post-pandemic world, it's great to see that technology has been embraced by insurers, customers and the NHS alike and we are hopeful that processes, such as iGPRs, will become a lasting feature of the sector."