Allianz Care launches proposition for 'high risk' staff

Olive is a health and preventative care offering for corporate groups, IGOs and NGOs

Allianz Care has launched Olive, following a pilot programme which saw it rolled out to 27,000 employees of inter-governmental organisations (IGOs) clients globally.

The health, wellbeing and preventative care proposition is available as part of Allianz Care's suite of health and protection services available through its international health and life insurance policies.

Designed to also support corporate groups and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), often stationed in high risk areas around the world with varying levels of health and wellbeing support.

Last year's the IGO pilot saw employees from three locations - Rome, Nairobi and Panama - get access to on-site health screenings managed by Allianz Care physicians and nurses, alongside a range of digital health services accessed via the platform.

Olive has three components. The first is active prevention, which identifies - using data gathered through health screenings and the HealthSteps app - those at risk of getting a chronic disease such as diabetes or heart disease to help prevent them.

The second part is protective treatment, which provides support - through talks by medical professionals and guided care - for those ‘at risk' employees identified.

Thirdly, the empowered health and wellbeing programme provides digital health and wellbeing tools which provide information and support, and sets personal health and fitness goals.

'Fundemental shift'

Thomas Duvernoy, Allianz Care's head of health and protection services added: "Olive isn't just new a new addition to our suite of health services. It represents a fundamental shift from reactive to proactive care, which significantly improves health outcomes. We wanted to take a more proactive, holistic and data-driven approach to healthcare. To give our group clients a more intelligent and effective way of caring for their staff. Having a physically and mentally healthy workforce is a priority for most organisations, and the need for digital support tools for mental health and wellbeing has never been more evident than in the current covid-19 pandemic.

"Many of us wouldn't consider being screened for any conditions unless we felt unwell. The truth is that many risk factors for the onset of disease are often left undetected. Preventive medicine is critical in combating the onset of, or further development, of disease, plus lifestyle plays a huge role in our overall health profile. Which is why Olive combines prevention, treatment and self-empowerment in one package."