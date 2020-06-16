Starling Bank partners with Equipsme to offer health insurance

Health insurance proposition linked to open banking app alongside Slack and Bionic

SME-friendly health cover provider Equipsme has been chosen by digital bank to distribute its products via its app.

The health insurer has been integrated into the Starling Marketplace, which offers 26 complementary services to its users, alongside channel-based messaging platform Slack and energy-switching service Bionic.

Starling said the new additions will be available to its 177,000 small to medium enterprise (SME) customers from today.

Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank, said: "These new Marketplace integrations are bringing added value to our business customers, helping them to save money on utilities, incentivise their staff with health insurance and sync their Starling app with Slack so their teams can enjoy real-time spending notifications wherever they're working."

According to GlobalData's UK SME insurance report 2019 showed that the number of policies purchased via banks doubled to 20% in the last two years, so Equipsme's integration marks an opportunity to give this consumer base additional access to health insurance products.

Matthew Reed, founder and managing director of Equipsme said: "Our integration with Starling makes it easier for more small businesses to offer practical and affordable health and wellbeing support for their teams. Businesses with two-20 employees can also get free cover until August. It's our way of doing what we can to support small businesses at a time when the way we live and work has changed beyond recognition."

Equipsme plans include 24/7 phone and video GP appointments and physiotherapy treatment. Private diagnosis, hospital treatment and confidential stress and anxiety support can be added. Available to businesses of all sizes, employees are able to pay to upgrade and add family members.

The insurer is partnered with AXA PPP healthcare, Medical Solutions, Health Assured and Thriva.