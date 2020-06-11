Tilney advice arm hires former Aston Villa and Man Utd footballers

"It is well documented that 40% of footballers face the threat of bankruptcy within five years of retirement, people in sport face challenges unlike any other industry," Gareth Farrelly

Tilney Private Sports venture specialises in advising sports professionals including footballers

Tilney has hired former professional footballers Gareth Farrelly and Simon Andrews to its Tilney Private Sports venture.

Tilney is working to build up its team of professionals who advise sports professionals and their families.

Through its existing relationships with sporting clients, Tilney said it recognised the need to help sportspeople make better informed decisions to protect their financial future, particularly when all areas of sport will be facing a financial reset due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as uncertainty looms around broadcasting and sponsorship revenues.

Tilney's Private Sports team has nationwide coverage and business development director and former professional footballer Simon Andrews, who played for Manchester United, has been hired to support the coverage.

Former Aston Villa, Bolton and Everton player Gareth Farrelly, who also played for Ireland, has joined the effort as an ambassador. Farrelly, who is also a lawyer, sits on the judicial panel for the English Premier League and has dedicated his post-playing career to helping sports professionals at all stages of their lives make the best decisions in terms of their finances and wellbeing.