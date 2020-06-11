Royal London restarts physical medical screenings

Medicals Direct Group and Square Health have introduced safety controls to minimise health risks

Royal London will resume medical screenings for protection applicants from Thursday, 11 June.

The insurer said its medical screening partners, Medicals Direct Group and Square Health, have introduced safety controls in light of COVID-19 to minimise the health risks for applicants.

The new processes include the mandatory use of personal protection equipment and single use equipment wherever possible. All repeatedly used equipment, for example iPads, will be disinfected before every appointment.

Royal London, which is not offering virtual medical screenings at present, added that some applicants may not wish to or be unable to have a face-to-face exam, so when a medical is requested, the medical provider will undertake a pre-appointment phone call with the individual to discuss the suitability of an exam. If the exam cannot proceed for any reason the case will be referred back to Royal London's underwriting team to discuss alternatives with the adviser or their client.

Craig Paterson, underwriting and claims philosophy manager at Royal London, said: "The safety and wellbeing of applicants is our utmost priority and we have worked closely with our medical screening partners to be able to resume offering face-to-face screening in a safe way. We are also currently reviewing the cases submitted previously that require a medical exam but couldn't be carried out.

"As with all changes we've made as a result of COVID-19, we continue to closely monitor the situation and make further changes as required."