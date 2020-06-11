Guardian lifts non-medical limits restrictions

Guardian is now accepting business above non-medical limits, after temporarily restricting applications due to COVID-19

The insurer has also restarted face-to-face medicals, which, it said, have been booked in from next week via its partner Medical Screenings Solutons (MSS), which has a number of Covid-secure health and safety measures in place.

Guardian said: "One of the impacts of COVID-19 was being unable to get the medical evidence we needed to underwrite some applications, which meant we had to restrict applications temporarily to below our non-medical limits.

"From today we have lifted that restriction. We can now accept and underwrite applications above our non-medical limits for all our products. We're able to do this as we can now offer face-to-face medical screenings, alongside remote ones."

Guardian said that some forms of medical evidence, such as an Exercise ECG, are still difficult to get at the moment, and it added that some GP practices are still unwilling to complete reports. "In these situations we'll be unable to offer terms. Our ability to get medical evidence will vary by geography, client, and local NHS practices."

The insurer said that it will do its best to get the medical evidence it needs for applications above the non-medical limits. "If we're unable to get the evidence we need, and have enough information to be able to make a decision, we'll reduce the amount of cover to below our non-medical limits and offer terms on that basis," said Guardian.

Face-to-face screenings

Guardian said the return of physical screenings will allow it to offer terms to more applications and access tests not suitable for remote screenings.

The insurer said MSS will contact every client before the screening to discuss the safeguards they've put in place.

It added: "We're pleased to say that following our successful pilot we'll continue to offer remote medical screenings where suitable for cases below the non-medical limits. Having both remote and face-to-face medical screenings available means we can offer a wider range of medical tests and options for clients."

Julie Hopkins, director, underwriting and claims strategy, said: "We're pleased to announce that the initial relaxation in lockdown measures means our medical partners, MSS, are now able to perform some face-to-face screenings with social distancing measures in place. This development means we're now able to lift the restrictions on large cases and write business above non-medical limits, providing we can get the required medical and financial evidence."