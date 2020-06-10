Square Health: UK's 'largest' private digital health provider

Services available to 5m UK customers and around 1,000 digital consultations a day

Square Health's recent deal with Aviva, following the closure of Now Healthcare Group, has made it the "largest provider" of private digital healthcare in the UK, the health tech firm believes.

The Square Health acquisition of the Aviva Digital GP app added another account to its list of over 800 corporates.

According to the firm, its digital healthcare services are now available to over five million UK customers, with around 1,000 digital GP consultations being carried out each day. It is also extending to incorporate NHS-related services.

Founded by doctors, Square Health has 200 staff based across two offices alongside its 100-strong software development team. In February 2019, it was rated ‘good' by the Care Quality Commission across all five metrics.

Dr Bippon Vinayak, executive chairman and one of the founders at Square Health, said: "We have a unique market proposition which allows us to build bespoke, white-labelled digital healthcare platforms and clinical solutions to meet the specific business needs of our customers.

"Our end-to-end solution makes the experience straightforward - for both Aviva and its customers - with easy and single access to a range of services including referrals for further UK-based, private specialist care and the ability to view advice and consultation history within the app."

Dr Vinayak said: "For Aviva, their customers can choose to have one point of contact throughout their primary healthcare journey, and the service provides high levels of clinical governance ensuring customer safety whilst driving optimal clinical outcomes."

Aviva Digital GP app users can access consultations 24/7 with UK-registered private GPs, as well as repeat NHS prescriptions, as part of the wellbeing services from Aviva. App members can also register dependents under 16.