British Friendly reintroduces face-to-face medical screenings

Virtual screenings to continue unless only a physical screening is possible, mutual confirms

Yesterday we reported that Aegon, LV= and The Exeter had joined Aviva, Vitality and Zurich in carrying out face-to-face medical screenings.

Next to announce the reintroduction of in-person medical screenings is British Friendly, after initially suspending them as a result of COVID-19 social distancing.

Using technology developed by its partner Square Health, the mutual has been carrying virtual medical screenings, which will continue unless a virtual screening is not possible.

Following the recent relaunch of in-person Square Health medical screenings with COVID secure measures in place, British Friendly will now be able to offer a physical screening if the applicant is happy for a nurse to visit them.

British Friendly said nurses will adhere to strict procedures and will be wearing full PPE.

Gordon Hull, CEO of British Friendly, said: "We have been working hard to underwrite advisers' clients as quickly as possible and we are now pleased to be able to offer a further step towards normality after recent weeks.

"British Friendly will be working with Square Health to assess the impact that virtual screenings has had on the underwriting experience and how this might influence underwriting approaches in future."

In April, British Friendly announced three changes to its underwriting processes in order to help advisers to put clients on-risk quicker during the pandemic. Including withdrawal of non-medical limits, the introduction of ‘Little T' tele-interviewing and the introduction of virtual screenings, read more here.