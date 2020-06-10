L&G adds Medigo support services to group CI

Second medical opinions, nurse support and medical concierge service added

Legal & General has added three additional support services to its group critical illness proposition.

Provided by healthcare provider Medigo, the enhancements will be available to insured employees and their families at no additional cost.

The second medical opinion option will allow policyholders to get access to diagnosis and/or treatment from a medical expert.

A nurse support service will allow claimants to get access to telephone and messaging support from a qualified nurse as well as ongoing care.

The Medigo medical concierge is designed to allow the insured use private healthcare via an allocated case manager, who helps to coordinate a treatment plan both in the UK and abroad. Areas include oncology, cardiology, and neurosurgery, among others.

Last year, we reported that the insurer added three new conditions to its group CI offering and updated eight existing conditions, bringing the number of core conditions covered as standard to 15, with the overall number of conditions that can be covered to 41.

Colin Fitzgerald, distribution director, Legal & General Group Protection, said: "We recognise that being diagnosed with a critical illness is traumatic and brings with it many practical and emotional support needs for employees and their families. The enhancements we are introducing are designed to complement the financial support at the core of our insurance product with practical and emotional support services

"When serious illness strikes, getting a second medical opinion and having access to practical and emotional assistance from a fully-trained nurse can make a big difference. Through our new partnership with Medigo, we're pleased to be able to offer these services to employees we're covering and their families at a time when they may feel most vulnerable. We believe Medigo's expertise and industry experience complement Legal & General's wider group proposition to provide outcome-focused support services. It's great news for intermediaries, as not only is it a great reason to reach out to prospects but also as it will be available to existing clients, to connect with them too."

Ugur Samut, CEO, Medigo, added: "We're delighted to be partnering with Legal & General to provide employees with the medical assistance they may need if they are diagnosed with a critical illness. A critical illness can affect anyone, no matter what their age, gender or background, so the benefits of having access to extra support in the moments that really matter cannot be overstated. Legal & General already have a market leading reputation in their group income protection rehabilitation services and we're confident these enhancements will only add strength to their group critical illness cover offering and position in the market."