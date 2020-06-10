Medicash switches virtual GP service

Health cashplan provider appoints Medical Solutions following Now Healthcare Group closure

Now Healthcare Group ceased trading at the end of May following its loss of its contact with Aviva, we recently reported.

As a result, one of its other partners, Medicash, had to close its Medicash Virtual GP App before announcing the appointment of Medical Solutions as its new supplier.

On 28 May, Paul Gambon, Medicash sales & marketing director, said in a statement: "Last night our current provider ceased trading and the Medicash Virtual GP App closed. As soon as we became aware that this was a possibility, we have worked tirelessly to ensure continuity of care for all of our policyholders and to put a new supplier in place.

"I am pleased to announce that Medical Solutions have been appointed as our new supplier to provide this service going forward. Whilst we work to integrate our apps, we are still able to offer all policyholders continued access to this service."

Medicash emailed policyholders registered to the GP app about the change, but intermediaries were informed that their Medicash clients had not been informed, asking them to pass on information to clients as they see fit.

The partnership with Medical Solutions has brought with it a number of new features, including a 24/7 customer service centre, no time limit on consultations and the choice between telephone or video consultation with a GP.

Medicash is no longer able to offer the NHS Repeat Prescription Service, but said those individuals affected by this change are being signposted accordingly.

Skin cancer detection

Medicash has also launched a skin cancer detection app in partnership with SkinVision.

Available free of charge to all policyholders on a company paid health cash plan, it is thought that the SkinVision app can detect 95% of skin cancer.

The SkinVision app is certified by the British Standards Institute (BSI) and has nearly 1.3 million users globally. According to the firm, 3.5 million moles and skin spots have been analysed and over 40,000 skin cancers found to date.

Medicash said users have access to an unlimited number of tests worth over £45 per year. The SkinVision app also allows users to store photos to keep track of changes over time, helping both them and their doctor to monitor changes in the long term.

Sue Weir, chief executive of Medicash said: "We are offering our policyholders a simple and effective way to check their skin for skin cancer. This app provides an instant risk assessment and advice on what you should do next, including seeing a doctor, if needed.

"It is invaluable at a time when many are worried about seeing their GP or wasting the NHS's time. With the launch of this app we hope to detect more skin cancers at an early stage when they are most treatable."

The timing of the launch is particularly important when Cancer referrals have dropped by up to 80% in some areas as individuals are put off from consulting with a GP over symptoms they would have done prior to ‘lockdown'.¹

Erik de Heus, chief executive of SkinVision said: "We are thrilled to work with Medicash to support their corporate members across the UK with the early detection of skin cancer. Digital technology is quickly transforming the approach to healthcare as we know it.

"Our service can provide users with the technology to quickly and accurately assess their skin spots from the comfort of home, giving them the chance to seek care and treatment in time, if needed. We're very excited to see how the partnership will evolve."

Policyholders can access the service by follow the link from within their current My Medicash App.