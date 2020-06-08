Zurich restarts physical medical screenings

Insurer will also use remote screenings, GP reports and other ‘appropriate’ medical evidence

Zurich has confirmed it has restarted carrying out face-to-face screenings for protection policies.

Peter Hamilton, head of retail protection, said: "We have reviewed the processes and procedures the suppliers are putting in place to safeguard customers who will undergo such examinations/screenings and concluded that they are robust and appropriate to the type of service being undertaken.

"Obviously, there will be customers who are understandably unwilling to undertake such screenings, and in these circumstances, we will attempt to progress the cases by utilising remote screenings (where appropriate), by obtaining GP reports (GPRs) or any other appropriate medical evidence."

Zurich said medical screenings will typically be used in a "relatively small proportion" of cases - 6% or so - especially when large sums assured are requested at lower ages to pick up things such as smoking and BMI.

Hamilton added: "They are arguably easier/quicker than a full GPR, though in practice not everyone will attend the medical as requested, while GP reports GPRs will pretty much all come back, though can be delayed by individual surgeries."

Zurich had previously taken the decision to suspend its GP Report chase activity.