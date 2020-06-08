Vitality resumes face-to-face screenings

Customers taking out VitalityLife insurance will have access to physical screenings as of tomorrow

The move will mean that advisers will be able to obtain higher levels of cover for their clients, the life insurer said.

In order to safely resume face-to-face screenings, which commence tomorrow (9 June), Vitality has introduced new protocols and precautions to ensure the safety of both clients and staff. The return will be managed as a phased return of the team, with the intention to expand to full capacity over the next two months, the insurer revealed.

Deepak Jobanputra, managing director of VitalityLife, said: "The past few months have seen us change how we interact with people looking for life insurance and we have done much to evolve our offering and how we on-board people to reflect this.

"Following the recent change in restrictions by the government, we are pleased to be able to resume our face-to-face screening appointments again this week, which will further support people looking for life insurance, who need this review to activate their policy or finalise their underwriting."

Vitality said its nurses have received infection control procedure training and will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) during appointments. It added that single use items will be disposed of safely, and all non-single use items will be sanitised after use.

Ahead of the screening, all clients will have to complete a pre-appointment questionnaire to identify COVID-19 exposure or symptoms, and will also be asked by the nurse and bookings team prior to attending any appointment, according to the insurer.

It added that if COVID-19 is suspected, the screening will be postponed. In addition, anyone classed as extremely clinically vulnerable, over 70, or with pre-existing conditions will be strongly advised not to have a screening appointment.