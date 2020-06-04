PG Mutual partners with Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions has partnered with PG Mutual to launch GP24, a virtual GP service for its members

GP24 is available to all PG Mutual members at no additional charge and will provide them and dependents with ‘anytime' access to a GP by phone.

According to Medical Solutions, the service provide diagnosis, reassurance and medical advice as well as private prescriptions and referral letters via a personalised app. Online video consultations with a GP will also be available between 8am and 10pm, seven days a week.

In addition, members and their dependents will have access to Medi-SMART, Medical Solutions' clinical pharmacist support line, which provides access to pharmacists who can support medication management.

As well as providing phone or video consultations, Medical Solutions' GPs can issue private prescriptions for medication which can either be delivered directly to the member's home or collected from their chosen pharmacy. GPs can also issue open referral letters if they believe further treatment or investigation is required by specialists.

Paul Nattrass, Commercial Director at Medical Solutions, said: "We believe our 24/7 GP service and Medi-SMART enhance insurance policies and provide a tangible benefit for policyholders, so we are very pleased to be working with PG Mutual to make both services available for its members and their dependents. Accessing healthcare can be challenging for those working from home or limiting their movement due to the situation with Covid-19. GP24 and Medi-SMART help provide the support and reassurance many people need during these testing times and beyond."

Mike Perry, PG Mutual's CEO, added: "At PG Mutual we provide income protection with the addition of profit-share and are always looking for ways to enhance our member benefits, especially offering a high-quality service that puts our members first. In these worrying times, we wanted to ensure that members and their dependents could access a specialist 24/7 private GP service whenever they needed to, wherever they are.

"I am therefore delighted that we could partner with Medical Solutions who have been providing excellent remote GP services for over 20 years. We are looking forward to working with their team and I am very excited about the future of this shared initiative."