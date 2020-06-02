Amount of men seeking IP reaches 'record high'

While number of young females enquiring about IP a fifth higher than male counterparts

ActiveQuote records show that more than two thirds (70%) of income protection (IP) enquiries in April were from men - a 5% rise on the previous year and a record high for the protection broker and comparison site.

It said that numbers visiting the site have continued to increase since an initial spike in March following the outbreak of COVID-19.

As well as this, the number of females aged 20 and under enquiring about IP in the same period was 20% higher than their male counterparts.

James Howell, senior product development manager, at ActiveQuote, said: "The silver lining here is that UK households appear to be taking income protection more seriously than ever either way, and not just as something to be sought out in emergency circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The traditional mindset has always been that protecting a man's income is somehow more important than a woman's and this would certainly seem to be the case at the present time, as the number of male customers looking into IP reaches unprecedented levels."

Howell added that more women working, taking on the role of breadwinner and launching their own businesses is likely to be driving IP interest, and that possibly this is being boosted by the current situation.

He said: "Not only is the number of younger people looking into IP on the rise generally, in the under 20s bracket women are actually outnumbering men by a fifth, giving rise to hopes that a whole new generation of consumer could be about to turn the tide on that convention in the not too distant future."