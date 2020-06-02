The Exeter adds unlimited cover for diagnostic tests

Health+ to include tests such as X-rays, ECGs and pathology in full, plus a limited out-patient benefit for specialist consultations

CT, MRI and PET scans are already included as part of The Exeter's private medical insurance policy as core cover.

The new option will mean that diagnostic tests for Health+ policyholders will not be capped by an annual limit.

Karen Woodley, head of sales at The Exeter, said: "When we talked to advisers, they told us one of their clients' worries was not having enough cover for all the tests that are needed to reach a diagnosis. Our core cover already allows for CT, MRI and PET scans, all routine in the potential diagnosis of cancer, but we wanted to provide our members with added reassurance for other conditions."

Health+, which is available to individuals, also includes options for mental health and therapies cover and therapies.

Karen Woodley, head of sales at The Exeter, added: "When a doctor refers a patient for a diagnostic test it can be a very worrying situation for them. Tests can quickly become expensive and we recognise that any additional financial stress is the last thing our members need at such a time."