Holloway Friendly partners with HCB to speed up claims

Mutual now offering members a clinical review at the beginning of their claim journey

Partnering with HCB Group allows Holloway Friendly to offer a clinical review with a nurse, either by phone or video conference, so they can offer early support, recommend potential treatment and rehabilitation to its members.

Holloway Friendly said the addition of the new service means its claims specialists are not held up by delayed GP reports, or for members to see their doctor, before it makes a decision about a member's claim. The mutual said it believed that members should therefore receive their income protection benefit payment more promptly.

The HCB clinical review, which launched towards the end of April, details the member's symptoms and concerns and recommends a tailored treatment plan.

Suzy Esson, head of operations at Holloway Friendly said: "We are delighted to be partnering with the HCB Group at a time when support to our members is needed more than ever. The impacts of COVID-19 have been felt by us all, but the strain on the NHS has been immense and we wanted to find a way to take the pressure away from Doctors, as well as providing a quicker response to our members by creating the opportunity for them to have access to a clinical review. This new approach is another important tool for us to really understand our members' claims and identify early the support they need from us at such a difficult time."

HCB Group's managing director, Jim Harris said: "Having served the income protection community for 36 years, I understand very well the likely pinch-points for insurers when processing claims, and I am delighted to be able to partner with Holloway Friendly so we can support them in processing their claims efficiently during this extraordinary time, as well as providing much needed support, advice and signposting guidance to their members."