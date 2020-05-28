Cirencester Friendly to pilot HCB claims tele-triage service

IP mutual Cirencester Friendly is now offering service to its members on an initial pilot basis

Towards the end of April, we reported that HCB Group had developed a service to support customers of insurers offering income protection (IP).

It involves clinical case managers making a telephone call to claimants to identify cases that arise as a direct consequence of self-isolation or other COVID-19 related matters.

Jo Hadland, head of claims at Cirencester Friendly said: "I am pleased to be able to say that Cirencester Friendly is working with HCB Group, piloting their income protection tele-triage service. By engaging this service, we can accelerate our claims process and offer additional reassurance to claimants. In what has been a quite extraordinary start to the year, the Society remains committed to our Members and I am confident that with the support of HCB Group we can continue to support them when they need us most."

The service, which sits in-between notification and the traditional claim assessment process, has been specifically designed to support customers of insurers offering immediate, or very short deferred income protection plans, in anticipation of an increase of claims due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to HCB, benefits of the service include a clinical snapshot that helps insurers accelerate claims process and to enable insurers to make a "fast and informed decision".

Jim Harris, managing director at HCB Group added: "I am delighted that HCB Group has been able to develop this product to help our mutual clients support their customers at this very challenging time. Cirencester Friendly has made a commitment to its membership to provide claims support, and HCB case managers, as healthcare professionals, are ideally placed to provide this support, and help accelerate the claims assessment process. HCB have been providing support, care and compassion to customers of income protection insurers for decades, and we look forward to helping streamline the claims process for Cirencester Friendly members."