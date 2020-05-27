Machine learning social media platform launched to advertise life insurance

Rocketer reports more than 10% improvement in results for clients via new platform so far

Facebook marketing partner Rocketer has launched a machine learning platform which it said uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve insurance advertising results on social media.

The firm said that, after initially witnessing, on average, an 11% improvement for the few client campaigns currently using the technology, it plans to roll it over the next couple of months.

The platform, which allows Rocketer to monitor multiple campaigns at one time, uses historic data as a predictor of future success to provides a granular view of performance, it said.

According to the firm's CEO, Nic Gorey, while the COVID-19 pandemic initially saw firms step back from advertising, he said Rocketer's global insight data indicates that now is a "positive time" to advertise insurance, but "only when done in the right way".

Buyer behaviour

Gorey said: "We are excited to launch this market-leading technology and are already seeing positive results for the clients who are using it. Machine learning enables us to step beyond the realms of human possibility. We can now analyse historic data at a level we'd not been able to previously and understand performance right down to the exact time of day to place an ad, the exact ad creative and copy to use and even what the weather needs to be like!

"We believe that these advanced advertising insights are invaluable for the industry. We know that insurance, particularly life insurance, is a product that isn't easy to sell. Yet we also know that a huge proportion of the population has a need for it. By really understanding buyer behaviour, and the things that influence purchasing decisions, we can help insurers to get their messages in front of the right people at the right time."