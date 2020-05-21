LV= reveals 29% of IP claims for mental health

Global data shows 54% of UK adults said that their mental health has worsened during COVID-19

Figures from LV= reveal claims for mental health account for 29% of income protection claims last year.

During March and April 2020, there was a 16% rise in the number of members under the age of 40 contacting remote GPs provided as part of its Doctor Services offering provided by Square Health, LV= also reported.

In 2019, 33% of LV='s rehabilitation referrals via its partner Innovate Healthcare were to request mental health support.

According to the Global Web Index, 54% of UK adults said that their mental health has worsened during the COVID-19 crisis and 30% of people are concerned about their mental health deteriorating during the epidemic.

The data also shows that some 7% of adults in the UK sought mental health support through telehealth service, however a Mind survey found that one in four said they had trouble contacting a GP or community mental health team as face-to-face appointments stopped in recent weeks.

LV= said it is the only provider to include automatic reviewable exclusions for Income Protection customers, allowing those with pre-existing conditions to remove them after a certain time. Mental illness is the most common condition to have an automatic reviewable exclusion, can be removed after up to three years of no further issues.

It also added that its remote GP service has been extended to provide 24-hour support for people struggling to get appointments with a medical expert.

Debbie Kennedy, protection director at LV=, said: "During this time of uncertainty and anxiety that the COVID-19 lockdown has caused, it has never been more important to look after our mental health. As an industry there is still work to do in addressing the obstacles that people feel when openly talking about mental health issues, but LV= is committed to ensure that mental health issues are treated no differently to physical conditions.

"Up to one in four people experience a mental health problem such as anxiety and depression every week, and there is a strong correlation between financial health and mental health."