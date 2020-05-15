PG Mutual to offer will writing services

Partnership with Redstone Wills offers PG Mutual members discounted services from 4 May

Redstone Wills offers a range of products including wills, living wills and general power of Attorney.

PG Mutual is a not-for-profit membership organisation specialising in income protection.

Mike Perry, PG Mutual's chief executive said: "At PG Mutual we are always looking for ways to offer additional benefits, services and brands to our members. We understand how important it is to protect our loved ones and are proud that many members choose our Profit Share to complement their retirement savings planning. Redstone Wills presented us with an excellent opportunity to continue to achieve the mutual benefit of offering our members a discounted price on their excellent Will Writing services. We are delighted to continue working with the Redstone Wills team and I am very excited about the future of this shared initiative."



Redstone Wills, operations director, Christopher Piper said: "As one of the UK's largest Will Writing and estate planning businesses, we are delighted to offer our services to new customers. We pride ourselves on the service we provide to our customers both new and old and we look forward to continuing to build this exciting relationship with PG Mutual."